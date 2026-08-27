Uttar Pradesh: Mahayogi Gorakhnath University Completes 5 Years, Offers 53 Employment-Oriented Courses | X

Gorakhpur, August 27: In just 5 years since its establishment, Mahayogi Gorakhnath University Gorakhpur (MGUG) has been setting benchmarks in employment-oriented education and medical services. The university has shown a new path for higher, specialized, employment-oriented, and medical education in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Within five years, the university has started more than 4 dozen employment-oriented courses, including MBBS and BAMS, and has signed MoUs with several reputed institutions for research and investigation. It has placed a strong emphasis on educational technology and quality and has made a significant contribution to establishing Gorakhpur as a city of knowledge.

The university's educational journey began with 12 courses in 2021 and now includes 53 specialized, employment-oriented courses.

Inaugurated by then President Ram Nath Kovind on August 28, 2021, Mahayogi Gorakhnath University has become a renowned specialized and major center of education within 5 years. The university preserves and promotes Indian knowledge values through research, with a focus on the present and future.

In the context of the National Education Policy, the courses being conducted here are beneficial for society, accessible to students, and employment-oriented. The vision of the Chancellor of this university, Gorakshapeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is to establish Gorakhpur as a renowned 'Knowledge City' by 2032.

Notably, on December 10, 2018, then President Ram Nath Kovind, who attended the Founder Week celebrations of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, called for making Gorakhpur a Knowledge City by 2032, the centenary year of the Parishad.

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MGUG Registrar Dr Pradeep Kumar Rao states, "The foundation of this university rests on the thoughts of Yug Purush Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and Rashtrasant Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj, who believed that education was the most powerful means for freedom from slavery, self-reliance and social development. The present Gorakhpur Mahant and Chancellor, Yogi Adityanath, carries forward this ideological tradition. Under his guidance, the objective of this university is to promote value-added and employment-oriented education in the light of Indian knowledge and wisdom, which can comprehensively nurture social and national interests."

He said, "Moving forward towards this objective, MBBS is being successfully taught at Shri Gorakshnath Medical College Hospital and Research Center and BAMS at Guru Gorakhnath Institute of Medical Sciences. Besides, a dozen employment-oriented courses are being conducted at full capacity in the university's Faculty of Nursing. The university offers more than 4 dozen courses related to Medical Science, Nursing, Paramedical, Agriculture, Allied Health Sciences and Pharmacy, Business Administration, ranging from diploma to master's and PhD programs."

He said, "These include two-year ANM, three-year GNM, four-year BSc Nursing, two-year Post Basic BSc Nursing, two-year MSc Nursing, Diploma in Dialysis, Diploma in Optometry, Diploma in Emergency and Trauma Care, Diploma in Anaesthesia and Critical Care, Diploma in Orthopaedic and Plaster Technician, Diploma in Lab Technician, all two-year courses, four-year BSc Agriculture, BSc Honours Biotechnology, BSc Honours Biochemistry, BSc Honours Microbiology, BSc Forensic Science, two-year MSc Biotechnology, three-year MSc Medical Biochemistry, three-year MSc Medical Microbiology, MSc Forensic Science, two-year MSc Environmental Science, MSc Agronomy, MSc Horticulture, MSc Plant Pathology, MSc Genetics and Plant Breeding, four-year B Pharma, two-year D Pharma, BBA Logistics, BBA E-Commerce, MBA Pharma Management, MBA Agri Business Management, MBA Finance and Marketing, MBA in Hospital Administration, and PhD in Biotechnology, Ayurveda, Medical Biochemistry, Medical Microbiology, Agriculture, Forensic Science, Pharmacy, Commerce and Management, BCA and MCA, among others."

He also noted that, in the current market, these courses are employment-oriented and in high demand. A long series of innovation-based courses will be seen in the coming times. MGUG is the first university in the country to conduct elections for the student parliament online using self-developed software.

BAMS and MBBS students at MGUG have brought laurels to the state by achieving special recognition at the national level. On average, five BAMS students are being selected every year for specialized research, while two MBBS students have been selected for research at the national level. MGUG is the first private university in the state to achieve such an accomplishment.

To promote research and investigation, innovation and startups in the fields of education and medicine, MGUG has signed MoUs with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Lumbini Buddhist University Nepal, Central University of South Bihar, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, AIIMS Gorakhpur, KGMU Lucknow, RMRC Gorakhpur, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India Ahmedabad, Vaidyanath Ayurveda, Indo-European Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Lucknow, National Botanical Research Institute, National Bureau of Agriculturally Important Microorganisms, Indian Institute of Seed Science, Jubilant Agriculture Rural Development Society, Logistics Sector Skill Council, among others.

Alongside education, MGUG is a center of excellence for modern medicine and Ayurveda, with on-campus hospitals offering treatment at very affordable rates. Complex surgeries, including cancer surgeries, are being successfully performed at the hospital affiliated with its medical college. Patients from other states across the country, beyond eastern Uttar Pradesh, also come here for treatment.

Similarly, the Ayurveda hospital also provides high-level treatment facilities. The 11-cottage Panchakarma Center at the Ayurveda hospital is known for delivering reliable treatment in a short period. Several rare diseases have been successfully treated here.

MGUG is the first university in the private sector in the state to have been visited twice by the President of India in 5 years. On August 28, 2021, the then President Ram Nath Kovind came to inaugurate the university. Meanwhile, on July 1, 2025, the present President Droupadi Murmu came here to inaugurate the Academic Building, Auditorium and Panchakarma Medical Center.

The fifth Foundation Day ceremony of Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur, will be celebrated on August 28 (Friday). At the ceremony, which will be held from 3 pm onwards, the Chief Minister and Chancellor of the university, Yogi Adityanath, will bless the students.