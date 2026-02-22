 Uttar Pradesh: Gunshots Fired Near Banaras Hindu University Hostel, No Injuries Reported
Gunshots were reportedly fired outside a Banaras Hindu University hostel in Varanasi on Sunday, but no one was injured. A student claimed three youths on a motorcycle fired in the air. Police registered an FIR against the accused, inspected the scene, and recovered empty shell casings handed over by students.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: Gunshots Fired Near Banaras Hindu University Hostel, No Injuries Reported | Pixabay

Varanasi: Gunshots were allegedly heard outside a hostel here at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), officials said on Sunday. No one was injured in the incident.

Roshan Mishra, a third-year BA student, alleged that he was standing outside the hostel when three youths arrived on a motorcycle and suddenly opened fire in the air.

Police have registered a case against three persons allegedly involved in the incident and efforts are underway to catch them, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Vaibhav Banker said that ACP, Bhelupur received information regarding the firing at BHU around 9:30 pm.

A police force from several stations, along with the outpost in-charge, rushed to the spot immediately.

"Police inspected the crime scene and accepted a formal complaint from the students. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged against the accused," the ADCP said.

Following the incident, students recovered empty shell casings from the spot and handed them over to the police.

