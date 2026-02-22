Educator Prashant Kirad Calls Out CBSE Over Unequal Difficulty Levels In Viral Video; Plans To File PIL

In a YouTube video titled "URGENT - My Request to CBSE | Board Exams 2026 | Prashant Kirad," educator Prashant Kirad has made an urgent appeal to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding the "unequal difficulty levels" in the Class 10 and Class 12 board 2026 exam question paper sets.

In a video uploaded on the YouTube channel Exphub 9th & 10th, educator Kirad pointed out issues using the examples of the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Physics examinations, where he claimed there were major inconsistencies in the question paper sets. According to him, some sets were extremely difficult, while others were unusually easy.

Kirad alleged that certain CBSE Class 12 Physics sets contained simple derivations and straightforward questions, while other sets had MCQs at a difficulty level comparable to JEE Main and even JEE Advanced.

He also asked why the board creates so many sets without thoroughly assessing each one's degree of difficulty. He asserted that even though CBSE has been preparing several sets for years, there has never been a set-by-set disparity this severe. “I want CBSE to release an official statement announcing grace marks for students who had to attempt the difficult set or direct teachers to do lenient marking,” he added.

Taking his appeal further, Kirad announced that he will be filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

“We will raise our voices against this unfair practice by CBSE. Through the PIL, we will speak in your interest and try to get a reply from CBSE where they confirm that those with tough sets will get lenient checking and grace marks,” he said.