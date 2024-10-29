 UTET 2024 Preliminary Answer Keys Released At ukutet.com
The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2024 preliminary answer keys have been released by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE).

Updated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
article-image

The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2024 preliminary answer keys have been released by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE). Through the official website, ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in, candidates who took the tests on October 24, 2024, can now examine their answers and appeal to any perceived inconsistencies.

The announcement states that candidates may send their complaints and accompanying documentation to secyutet@gmail.com by 5 PM on November 13, 2024, if they wish to voice objections to the UTET 2024 answer keys. There should only be one question or response objection on each form. Forms must be submitted separately for each question if there are several objections. 

All allegations will be examined by subject matter experts, and the answer key will be updated or corrected as needed if any are determined to be true. After that, the website will host the finished answer key.

Exam Date: October 24, 2024  

Exam Timing:

First Session: 10 am to 12:30 pm  

Second Session: 2 pm to 4:30 pm  

Exam Pattern:

Paper I: 150 questions, 150 marks  

Paper II: 150 questions, 150 marks

article-image

How to check UTET Answer key 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ukutet.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "UTET Answer Key 2024" link.

Step 3: The screen will display the UTET Answer Key 2024 PDF.

Step 4: Save the UTET Answer Key 2024 for later use after downloading it.

