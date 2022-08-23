e-Paper Get App

USA pushes UK behind as study destination for world leaders, according to HEPI index

The US overtook the UK in 2018 and the margin has widened ever since.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 03:53 PM IST
World leaders at G20 summit | Photo Credit: AFP

The think tank, Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), on August 22 released its annual analysis of how many world leaders received their education abroad, revealing that the US continues to dominate as 67 active world leaders have received their education there.

As a result, the UK now claims to have educated 55 current world leaders, two less than the previous year and moving it up to second place in the rankings.

The US overtook the UK in 2018 and the margin has widened ever since. The UK first topped the index when it was first published in 2017, having taught 58 leaders to the US's 57.

Russia, which educated 10, and France, which taught 31 leaders, secured fourth and third positions, respectively.

Australia and Switzerland, both with seven graduates, Canada and Germany, both with six, and Italy and South Africa, both with five, are all included on the list.

According to HEPI, international leaders include presidents, prime ministers, and other heads of state and administration. Because she did not go to college, the Queen of the United Kingdom is not included.

Current leaders like Japanese monarch Naruhito and the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, both received their education in the UK.

