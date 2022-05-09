USA First Lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to a school in Ukraine

USA’s first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced trip to Ukraine and visited a school that serves as a temporary shelter for Ukrainians fleeing the war.

The school is serving as a shelter for 163 displaced Ukrainians, including 47 children, the report said.

Biden, who had also been travelling in neighbouring Slovakia, gave flowers to First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, who was making her first public appearance since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, according to a U.S. official.

The visit from the First Lady comes after an alleged attack by Russian forces on a village school in the town of Bilohorivka in Ukraine, where many people were apparently seeking shelter from the war. 60 individuals are reportedly feared dead.

The United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said that he is “appalled” at the attack , while a U.N. spokesman said on Sunday that Secretary-General Guterres reiterates that civilians and any infrastructure inhabited by civilians should be out of harm’s way under international law.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 03:07 PM IST