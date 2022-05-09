U.N. chief expresses dismay at school attack in Ukraine

The United Nations chief said that he is “appalled” at the alleged attack on a village school in the town of Bilohorivka in Ukraine, where many people were apparently seeking shelter from the war.

A U.N. spokesman said on Sunday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterates that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be out of harm’s way under international law.

“This war must end, and peace must be established in line with the Charter of the United Nations and international law. The United Nations and its humanitarian partners in Ukraine will continue supporting those whose lives have been shattered by war,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

More than 60 people were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school being used as a shelter, Ukrainian officials said.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:46 AM IST