USA: College student-athletes push woman's wheelchair down the stairs; suspended after video goes viral

Representational image | Twitter/@TNTViralUS

Two students athletes at a college in the state of Pennsylvania, United States, have been charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct as a viral video showed them pushing a wheelchair down the stairs at a pub.

According to US media reports, the students, identified as Carson Briere, 23, and Patrick Carrozzi, 21 will appear for a preliminary hearing on May 22.

The footage, which has now been viewed by thousands on social media, showcases the students' playing around with 22-year-old Sydney Benes' wheelchair and eventually pushing it down the stairs.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The student, who lost both her legs due to a car accident, had been using the wheelchair since 2021.

According to reports, Mercyhurst University’s athletics department has placed the students on 'interim suspension' till the outcome of the investigation is clear.