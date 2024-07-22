US: Veterinary Student From Andhra Killed In Oklahoma Accident

Representative Photo

On July 20, Jetti Harika, a 25-year-old veterinary student from Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, tragically lost her life in a car accident in Oklahoma, USA. Harika had been pursuing her postgraduate studies in veterinary medicine in the US for the past year and a half.

What happened?

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, she was one of the victims of a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 74 in Logan County, resulting in one fatality and four injuries.

Three cars were involved in an accident resulting from a driver losing control of their vehicle due to poor weather. The news has shocked the Telugu community in Andhra Pradesh and the US, and Harika's friends and family are seeking the help from the government to bring her body to Tenali for last rites.

According to India today’s report, Harika's family, including her father Jetty Srinivasa Rao, a tax department employee, and mother Nagamani, are in touch with the Indian Embassy to facilitate the repatriation of her body. A relative expressed their grief, stating, "We are devastated by this sudden loss. Our priority is to bring Harika home and perform the final rites. We request the government's support and cooperation during this difficult time."