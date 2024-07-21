 Indian Student Suspected Drowned In Latvia
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIndian Student Suspected Drowned In Latvia

Indian Student Suspected Drowned In Latvia

The search would continue not before Monday “because of limited resources being available to conduct large-scale and lengthy search operations."

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Albin Shinto/Instagram

An Indian student who went missing while swimming in the Latvian capital is feared to have drowned, media reports said on Saturday.

The Indian mission for Sweden and Latvia said in a post on X: “Embassy is in regular contact with Latvian authorities regarding the unfortunate incident of suspected drowning of an Indian student in Riga. We remain in touch with the family and will continue to extend all possible help.”

What happened?

News portal LSM, part of the Public broadcasting of Latvia, quoted friends of Albin Shinto from Kerala, who went missing while swimming in the Jugla canal in Rīga as saying that they feared the worst after he disappeared beneath the waves.

The portal said eyewitness Arhik Haries said Shinto was one of five friends who swam in the canal on July 18 in the evening. “Albin got into difficulties and was sinking from view. Two of his friends tried to save him and almost succeeded but they, too, got into difficulties.”

A passing fisherman managed to save the rescuers with his boat but unfortunately, Albin Shinto was lost beneath the waves, it said.

Read Also
Two Indian Students From Andhra Pradesh Drown In Australia
article-image

Haries acknowledged that police and rescuers, including a diver, were quickly on the scene and searched for “two to three hours” but were unable to find Shinto and called off the search with night approaching.

The search would continue not before Monday “because of limited resources being available to conduct large-scale and lengthy search operations,” the portal said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Papa Main CA Ban Gayi': Delhi Tea Seller's Daughter Cracks CA After 10 Years; Watch Heartwarming...

'Papa Main CA Ban Gayi': Delhi Tea Seller's Daughter Cracks CA After 10 Years; Watch Heartwarming...

Indian Student Suspected Drowned In Latvia

Indian Student Suspected Drowned In Latvia

NEET PG 2024 Exam On August 11; Check Steps To Download Admit Cards NOW!

NEET PG 2024 Exam On August 11; Check Steps To Download Admit Cards NOW!

Gujarat Student Who Failed 12th Board Exams Cracks NEET UG With 705 Score

Gujarat Student Who Failed 12th Board Exams Cracks NEET UG With 705 Score

Mumbai University To Add 15 Colleges In 2025-26 Under New Annual Plan

Mumbai University To Add 15 Colleges In 2025-26 Under New Annual Plan