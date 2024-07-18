Two Indian Students From Andhra Pradesh Drown In Australia

GoFundMe

Two students from Andhra Pradesh, India, drowned while swimming at Millaa Millaa Falls, which is close to Cairns, Queensland, Australia. On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, two young students in their twenties, Chaitanya Mupparaju from the Bapatla district and Surya Teja Bobba from the Prakasam district, passed away, as reported by India Today.

What happened?

The event happened when one of the students was having trouble in the water and it spurred the other to try to save him. Tragically, despite their efforts, both kids drowned. Around noon, Australian rescue personnel retrieved the bodies of Chaitanya and Surya.

Queensland Police reported receiving an emergency call just before 9 am about two missing swimmers at the popular waterhole. The police quickly responded to the SOS call. According to the local media report, Inspector Jason Smith informed, "It appears that one man got into difficulty and that a second man has then come to render him assistance, and unfortunately, both men perished."

At the time of the tragedy, three guys were swimming at Millaa Millaa Falls. The third man, who saw the tragedy, is yet unnamed and is still in shock.

In response to the tragedy, an online fundraiser on GoFundMe has been set up to cover the expenses of repatriating the bodies of the two students back to India. The heartfelt message on the GoFundMe page reads, "We are deeply saddened to share the devastating news of the recent accident that claimed the lives of two promising young students from India, Chaitanya Mupparaju and Surya Teja Bobba. Their lives were cut short in a tragic incident that happened at Millaa Millaa Falls on 16th July 2024, leaving their families and loved ones shattered beyond words."