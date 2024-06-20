US To Attract 2.8 Million International Students By 2034

Freepik

The number of international students in the United States could surge to between 1.3 million and 2.8 million by 2034, according to a recent analysis by HolonIQ, a global research firm.

Erudera reports that the current number of international students in the US stands at 1,057,188, hailing from over 210 countries.

Potential growth in international student enrollment

According to HolonIQ's projections, the US is expected to welcome over 1.5 million international students by 2030, reaffirming its position as the top choice for scholars from around the world. "With a coordinated national strategy, the US has the potential to attract an additional 300,000 students," experts stated. The implementation of welcoming policies and geopolitical stability are two of the many conditions that must be met for this expansion.

Projected rise of Indian students in US

India is predicted to become the most significant source of international students to the US through 2034, potentially surpassing China. Vietnam, Nigeria, and Bangladesh are also expected to become major contributors. According to Open Doors report, released last year by the Institute of International Education (IIE) and the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, confirmed China as the largest source of international students in the US, with 289,526 students.

However, HolonIQ's report suggests a shift in this trend, projecting that Indian students will outnumber their Chinese counterparts by over 100,000 by 2030, reaching nearly 500,000 Indian students. Other significant sources include Vietnam, Nigeria, and Bangladesh, with South Korea, Japan, and Saudi Arabia anticipated to see a gradual decline in their numbers.

Erudera's reports emphasise the significant increase in Indian graduate students, with a 63 percent rise last year to 165,936 students. This milestone marked India as the top source of international graduate students in the US for the first time since the 2009/10 academic year. US Ambassador Eric Garcetti praised this achievement, recognising the efforts of Indian students and their families.

HolonIQ predicts that by 2034, the US will host approximately 474,000 Indian students, followed by 339,000 Chinese students, 36,000 South Koreans, 34,000 Vietnamese, 31,000 Nigerians, and 29,000 Bangladeshis. The global landscape of higher education is also expected to expand, with the number of students studying abroad projected to reach 9 million by 2030, up from the current 6 million.