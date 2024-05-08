 US Releases First Tranche Of Student Visa Appointments For September 2024 In India
The Student Visa Season for the September 2024 intake has begun, with appointments announced by the Consulate General in Hyderabad in late May.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
The United States Embassy has released the first wave of student visa appointments in India, marking the commencement of the Student Visa Season for the September 2024 intake.

The first round of appointments was announced by the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad and is expected to begin in late May 2024. June, July, and August appointment releases are planned. 

The U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad announced on X, "It’s almost student visa season! The first tranche of student visa appointments for interviews in late May has been released. In the coming weeks, we’ll release additional appointment tranches for June, July, and August." 

This step-by-step method seeks to shorten the visa application procedure, possibly cutting down on overall processing times while handling the volume.

According to the new policy, the Visa Application Centers (VAC) will not accept appointments from people who make a profile or schedule one using false or inaccurate passport information.

