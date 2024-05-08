US Releases First Tranche Of Student Visa Appointments For September 2024 In India

@USAndHyderabad

The United States Embassy has released the first wave of student visa appointments in India, marking the commencement of the Student Visa Season for the September 2024 intake.

The first round of appointments was announced by the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad and is expected to begin in late May 2024. June, July, and August appointment releases are planned.

The U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad announced on X, "It’s almost student visa season! The first tranche of student visa appointments for interviews in late May has been released. In the coming weeks, we’ll release additional appointment tranches for June, July, and August."

This step-by-step method seeks to shorten the visa application procedure, possibly cutting down on overall processing times while handling the volume.

In an interview to PTI at the American Center, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said that US President Joe Biden had asked him to reduce waiting time of visas for Indians.

He said, “He did! It is the first time, I think, in American history that a President has told an ambassador — get those visas waiting time down. It is all because we have Indian friends; they want to see their family members, colleagues, or business partners.”

According to the new policy, the Visa Application Centers (VAC) will not accept appointments from people who make a profile or schedule one using false or inaccurate passport information.