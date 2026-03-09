US-Iran-Israel War: CBSE Postpones Class XII Board Exams Amid Escalating Tensions

X

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced that it has postponed the Class 12 board exams in the Middle East till March 16 amid the Iran–Israel conflict, according to a circular. The fresh dates have not been announced.

"After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), mental agony of the students and the prevailing uncertainties, the Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled from 12 March 2026 (Thursday) to 16 March 2026 (Monday). The new dates shall be announced later."

The circular said that the Board will review the situation on 14 March 2026 (Saturday) and take appropriate decisions with regard to all remaining examinations scheduled from 16 March onwards.

The board also urged students to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully.

The United States-Israel military campaign against Iran entered its ninth day with continued airstrikes and retaliatory exchanges. The operations, codenamed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior IRGC commanders, creating a leadership vacuum and heightening risks of wider regional escalation.