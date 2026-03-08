CBSE CTET Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in; Check Steps To Download, Objection Process & Marking Scheme

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2026: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 provisional answer key is expected to be made available soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates will be able to view it on the official website, ctet.nic.in, once it is published.

The CTET February 2026 examination was held on February 7 and 8, 2026, for candidates interested in becoming teachers for Classes 1 to 5 (Paper 1) and Classes 6 to 8 (Paper 2) in schools throughout the country.

The objection window is normally open for two to three days following the exam, and the provisional answer key is usually released two weeks later. Candidates will be able to contest any response they feel is inaccurate during this time by providing the supporting documents.

Once the answer key is available, candidates will be able to view their individual response sheets by logging into the official CTET portal.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2026: Steps To Download

To access the CTET February 2026 answer key, candidates can follow the steps below:

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the link labeled "Login: CTET Feb 2026 Answer Key."

To log in, enter your registration ID and password.

The answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save this document for future reference.

For candidates who want to contest particular answers, CBSE will provide an objection submission window in addition to the provisional answer key. When submitting their objections, candidates must pay the required fee.

CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key: Steps to raise the objection

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Choose the challenge submission link.

Step 5: Decide which question needs to be disputed.

Step 6: Select "Click to Enter Your Answer."

Step 7: Select the right response option.

Step 8: Click the "Update" button.

Step 9: Pay the fee for each CTET answer key objection.

Step 10: After submitting the confirmation page, save it.

CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key: Marking scheme

Candidates can check out the marking scheme below:

Correct Answer - +1 mark

Incorrect Answer - 0 marks

Wrong responses - No negative marking