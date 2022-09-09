US institutions set to visit India to promote opportunities for collaboration

Student visa recipients with US Consul General in Mumbai, David J. Ranz, at Student Visa Day on June 7, 2022 | Free Press Journal

Mumbai: Between September 12-16, the United States Department of Commerce will lead the Education Trade Mission to India, which will visit three cities, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi. The theme of this trade mission is to identify and promote opportunities for collaboration between Indian and American institutes of higher education.

The delegation comprises 21 U.S. higher education institutions (HEIs) from 15 states. The announcement of India’s National Education Policy in 2020 outlined an aggressive plan to revamp and expand India’s higher education system, including expansion of research, experiential learning, and internationalization of curricula. U.S. HEIs wish to bring experience in these areas and apply their practices that can assist India to achieve its goals. Also joining the program are three education technology and service providers that would like to bring their capabilities to India as well.

When asked about the Trade Mission, Mumbai Consul General Mike Hankey said, “U.S. schools are very interested in learning more about the enormous opportunities that exist in India, and this program will help them develop their understanding of the sector and how they can best partner and collaborate with Indian institutions.”

The program will provide mission participants with specialized meetings with Indian HEIs, student recruiting agents, and other stakeholders to learn directly what India needs most. There will also be in-person student fairs held on September 12 in Mumbai and September 15 in New Delhi. The delegation will also meet with state and central government leaders, education regulators, and business executives to hear their perspectives on the needs of the Indian economy and potential solutions that the U.S. HEIs can bring to the table.

For more information, students can visit the Education Trade Mission to India website or contact the U.S. Commercial Service in India at trade.gov/buyusa-India, email: office.mumbai@trade.gov.