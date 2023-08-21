US: Concerns Arise Over Reliability Of AI Detection Tools In Evaluating Student Assignments | Photo: Pinterest

North America: Recent doubts have surfaced regarding the accuracy of AI detection tools used to assess whether student papers are created with artificial intelligence. As per sources, the controversy emerged when Taylor Hahn, a professor at Johns Hopkins University, discovered that Turnitin software had erroneously classified a student's assignment as AI-generated text.

Turnitin, widely employed by universities to combat plagiarism, flagged over 90 per cent of the student's papers as AI-generated, according to a report by The Markup. During a Zoom meeting between the professor and the student, the latter presented evidence of the materials used to complete the assignment, casting doubt on the software's assessment.

The incident extended to another paper where Hahn collaborated with a student, only to find that Turnitin again marked most of the content as AI-generated.

Deeper analysis revealed that the software often misclassifies work from international students as AI-generated due to their tendency to use simpler English, given that it's not their first language.

Diving Deep Into The Matter:

In response, a team of computer scientists from Sandford delved into the matter, discovering that detection tools showed a lower rate of error when evaluating writing by native English speakers. Seven additional AI detectors were also examined, finding that they labeled text from non-native speakers as AI-generated in 61 percent of cases.

Notably, studies indicate a growing trend in the use of AI tools among college students. A survey by BestCollege, a prominent higher education provider, revealed that half of the surveyed U.S. students employ AI tools for their academic tasks. Intelligent, an online education magazine, further reported that ChatGPT assisted 30 percent of U.S. college students during the 2022/23 academic year.

While ChatGPT might offer quick overviews of essential concepts for adult learners, concerns about its widespread use and potential misuse linger. Other survey insights indicate that students regularly employ ChatGPT for assignments, often in subjects like English, chemistry, and biology.

A separate study by researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) even suggests that ChatGPT can solve problems at or beyond the level of undergraduate students, emphasizing its powerful capabilities.

