US: 13-Year-Old Student Becomes First Human To Beat Video Game Tetris

In an astonishing breakthrough, a 13-year-old gamer, recognized as Blue Scuti on social media, asserts the title of the first person to conquer the original Tetris and reach the elusive "kill screen." The remarkable achievement, previously held by an artificial intelligence bot, was captured in a video shared on Blue Scuti's YouTube page.

A Nail-Biting 38 minutes

The video, posted on Tuesday, meticulously documents the intense gaming session where Blue Scuti, approximately 38 minutes into gameplay, realizes he stands on the brink of an unprecedented victory. The palpable tension builds as he navigates the puzzle blocks, exclaiming, "I missed it," only to persevere with undeterred determination, pleading for the game to crash.

As Blue Scuti clears another line, the unexpected happens - the game freezes. The room erupts with jubilation as Blue Scuti breathes heavily with excitement. "Oh, my God! Oh, my God. Oh, my God. Yes," he exclaims, expressing disbelief and unbridled exhilaration. Breathlessly, he adds, "I'm going to pass out. I can't feel my fingers. I can't feel my hands."

Record-Breaking Triumphs

Blue Scuti not only secured the title of the first person to beat the original Nintendo Entertainment System version of Tetris but also shattered world records for overall score, level achieved, and total number of lines, according to 404 Media. Despite this historic accomplishment, Nintendo of America has remained tight-lipped, stating it has "nothing to announce on this topic," according to the local media reports.

In an interview with streamer ITZsharky1, Blue Scuti, now hailed as a Tetris prodigy, shared insights into his journey, citing nerves as a significant challenge. "My biggest struggle was when the nerves started kicking in after 30 minutes of play," he revealed.