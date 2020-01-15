UPTET Answer key released, download from here- https://updeled.gov.in/

The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority has released the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET answer key. The candidates who appeared for the test can check the answer key from their official portal, updeled.gov.in.

The candidates can now raise objections to the answer key. According to a notification released by the Authority, the candidates have time until January 17 to do so. The examination was held on January 8 after being postponed due to the government-imposed internet ban in several parts of the state. The exam was scheduled to be held on December 22 initially.

Find your UPTET Answer keys here:

Direct link for primary level candidates: https://updeled.gov.in/PDFFile/ANS_KEY_Primary_Level_2019.PDF

Direct link for upper-level candidates: https://updeled.gov.in/PDFFile/ANS_KEY_Upper_Primary_Level_2019.PDF

Find the link to raise objections on the answer here:

Log-in to the website first and then submit your objections to the answer key using the link below.

https://updeled.gov.in/Registration/Tet/DTetActivecandlog.aspx

The UPTET exam has two papers, Paper 1 is for the candidates wishing to teach Primary classes (1 to 5) students and Paper 2 is for those wishing to teach upper primary classes (6 to 8) students.

Some people also choose to appear for both examinations, however only the ones who fulfil the criteria for both can write both the papers. A candidate appearing for Paper 1 and 2 will also have to pay the application fees for both.