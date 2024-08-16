UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2024 Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside | Freepik Image

On August 16, 2024, Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling released the results of the second round of UPTAC 2024 seat allocation. Candidates have from August 16 to August 19, 2024, to proceed with the online willingness (freeze/float). According to the official website, candidates can proceed with paying for their seat confirmation and making an online withdrawal between August 16 and August 19, 2024.

The B.Tech, MBA, and MCA/MCA(Lateral) seat allocation results for Round 2 were released. Candidates can verify the allocation results by visiting uptac.admissions.nic.in, the official website of UPTAC, if they have enrolled for the counselling phase.

How to check?



-Visit uptac.admissions.nic.in, the official UPTAC website.

-To access the Round 2 link, click the UPTAC 2024 seat allotment result link that is shown on the homepage.

-Candidates will be required to enter their login credentials on a new page that appears.

-Once you provide your login information, the outcome of your seat assignment will be visible on the screen.

-Examine the outcome of the seat assignment and save the document.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Students should be aware that the counselling record will only be kept for ninety days following the last round of counseling's closing date, after which no requests for further information will be considered.

Required Documents:

-UPTAC 2024 Registration Form

-Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, Passport, Voter ID card or PAN Card)

-Class 10 mark sheet

-Class 12 mark sheet

-Domicile Certificate

-Character Certificate

-Category Certificate (if applicable)

-Transfer Certificate (TC)

-Medical fitness certificate

-Income Certificate (if applicable)

-Passport size photographs