 UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2024 Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2024 Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside

UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2024 Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside

The B.Tech, MBA, and MCA/MCA(Lateral) seat allocation results for Round 2 were released. Candidates can verify the allocation results by visiting uptac.admissions.nic.in, the official website of UPTAC, if they have enrolled for the counselling phase.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2024 Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside | Freepik Image

On August 16, 2024, Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling released the results of the second round of UPTAC 2024 seat allocation. Candidates have from August 16 to August 19, 2024, to proceed with the online willingness (freeze/float). According to the official website, candidates can proceed with paying for their seat confirmation and making an online withdrawal between August 16 and August 19, 2024.

The B.Tech, MBA, and MCA/MCA(Lateral) seat allocation results for Round 2 were released. Candidates can verify the allocation results by visiting uptac.admissions.nic.in, the official website of UPTAC, if they have enrolled for the counselling phase.

FPJ Shorts
'EC Busted Propaganda Of Union Govt': Aaditya Thackeray On Poll Body Announcing Maha Election Dates Later Due To Security Requirements In J&K
'EC Busted Propaganda Of Union Govt': Aaditya Thackeray On Poll Body Announcing Maha Election Dates Later Due To Security Requirements In J&K
Bill Bill Pakistan Song: YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, Singer Behind Viral Music Video Allegedly Abducted; Brother Ali Sher Asks Fans To Pray For Him
Bill Bill Pakistan Song: YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, Singer Behind Viral Music Video Allegedly Abducted; Brother Ali Sher Asks Fans To Pray For Him
Gujarat PGCET 2024: Revised Dates Announced; Check Full List Below
Gujarat PGCET 2024: Revised Dates Announced; Check Full List Below
Video: Babar Azam Down On His Knees As he Cops Blow To His Groin During Nets Session Ahead Of PAK vs BAN Test Series
Video: Babar Azam Down On His Knees As he Cops Blow To His Groin During Nets Session Ahead Of PAK vs BAN Test Series
Read Also
UPTAC Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Declared; Check Details Here
article-image

How to check?

-Visit uptac.admissions.nic.in, the official UPTAC website.
-To access the Round 2 link, click the UPTAC 2024 seat allotment result link that is shown on the homepage.
-Candidates will be required to enter their login credentials on a new page that appears.
-Once you provide your login information, the outcome of your seat assignment will be visible on the screen.
-Examine the outcome of the seat assignment and save the document.
-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Students should be aware that the counselling record will only be kept for ninety days following the last round of counseling's closing date, after which no requests for further information will be considered.

Required Documents:

-UPTAC 2024 Registration Form

-Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, Passport, Voter ID card or PAN Card)

-Class 10 mark sheet

-Class 12 mark sheet

-Domicile Certificate

-Character Certificate

-Category Certificate (if applicable)

-Transfer Certificate (TC)

-Medical fitness certificate

-Income Certificate (if applicable)

-Passport size photographs

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Sandip Ghosh? Former RG Kar Principal Accused of Labeling Kolkata Rape-Murder As Suicide

Who Is Sandip Ghosh? Former RG Kar Principal Accused of Labeling Kolkata Rape-Murder As Suicide

BSEB Issues Dummy Registration Card For Class 10, 12 2025 Exam; Check Details Here

BSEB Issues Dummy Registration Card For Class 10, 12 2025 Exam; Check Details Here

Gujarat PGCET 2024: Revised Dates Announced; Check Full List Below

Gujarat PGCET 2024: Revised Dates Announced; Check Full List Below

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam City Slip To Be Released August 16, Check Details

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam City Slip To Be Released August 16, Check Details

UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2024 Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside

UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2024 Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside