 UPTAC Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Declared; Check Details Here
UPTAC Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Declared; Check Details Here

The official schedule states that payments for seat confirmations will be taken from August 10 to August 12, 2024. Allotments may be frozen or fluctuated by candidates between August 10, 2024, and August 12, 2024.

Representative image

The Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling released the UPTAC 2024 seat allotment results for Round 1 on August 10, 2024. The seat allocation results are available for viewing on UPTAC's official website, uptac.admissions.nic.in, for candidates who have registered for B.Tech courses.

The counselling record would only be kept for ninety days following the final counselling round's closing date. After then, no requests for further information will be granted.

How to check?

-Visit UPTAC's official website, uptac.admissions.nic.in.
-Click the UPTAC 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 link on the home page.
-Enter your login information and click submit.
-Once completed, your seat allotment will be displayed on the screen.
-Check the results and download the page.
-Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

Required Documents:

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet and passing certificate.

UPTAC registration 2024 confirmation page.

Category Certificate (if applicable) for reserved category candidates.

Domicile certificate.

Character certificate.

Transfer certificate (TC) or migration certificate.

Medical fitness certificate.

Income certificate (if applicable) for candidates seeking fee concessions.

Photo identification proof (such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Passport).

Recent passport-sized photographs.

