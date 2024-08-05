JEECUP 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Results Today; What's Next? | Representative image

The results for the third phase of the JEECUP 2024 seat allocation will be released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh. The JEECUP 2024 seat allocation result can be viewed by candidates who passed the exam and registered for the counselling process by going to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates who make the short list in the JEECUP 2024 round 3 seat allotment outcome will have the opportunity to select the freeze option through August 8, per the JEECUP 2024 counselling timetable.

The district support centres' document verification for round 3 is set for August 6–8, as per the dates of the JEECUP 2024 counselling. Applicants must make the remaining payment between August 6 and August 8. The latest day for candidates to relinquish their seats in the JEECUP 2024 round 3 allotment is August 12.

How to check?

-Please visit jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the official website.

-Select "Round 3 Seat Allocation Result for JEECUP Counselling 2024" from the website. on the main page

-Candidates must provide the necessary information on the portal after a new page loads on the screen.

-The screen will display the results of the JEECUP 2024 round 3 seat allocation.

-Download and print the JEECUP 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result for your records.

JEECUP Round 3 Counselling 2024: Important Dates

Choice filling: August 02 to August 04, 2024

Seat allotment: August 05, 2024

Seat acceptance fee: August 06 to August 08, 2024

Document verification: August 06 to August 08, 2024 (Up to 05:00 PM)

Admission fee: August 06 to August 09, 2024 (Up to 11:59 PM)

Seat withdrawal: August 10, 2024

1st to 3rd round admitted seat withdrawal: August 10 to August 12, 2024

Commencement of classes: August 21, 2024