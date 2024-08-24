 UPTAC BTech Round 3 Seat Allotment 2024 Declared; Check Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPTAC BTech Round 3 Seat Allotment 2024 Declared; Check Here

UPTAC BTech Round 3 Seat Allotment 2024 Declared; Check Here

Candidates who participated in the counselling process can receive the UPTAC 2024 round 3 seat allotment result by visiting the official website, uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
UPTAC BTech Round 3 Seat Allotment Declared; Check Here | Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) BTech 2024 counselling round three-seat allotment results have been made public by APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). The application number and birthdate of the candidate must be entered as part of their login information in order to view the UPTAC 2024 round 3 seat allotment result.

Candidates who participated in the counselling process can receive the UPTAC 2024 round 3 seat allotment result by visiting the official website, uptac.admissions.nic.in.

The UPTAC 2024 round 3 data reconciliation started on August 22. By tomorrow, August 25, candidates who wish to be considered for a seat in this round must confirm their interest and pay the acceptance fee.

How to check?

-Visit the official website, uptac.admissions.nic.in.
-Under the BTech section on the homepage, select the link "Round 3 seat allotment result for B Tech Counselling 2024." A new page will be displayed to you.
-After providing the necessary data, including the password, security pin, and JEE Main application number, click submit.

Read Also
SSC CGL 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Important Instructions Here
article-image

-The Round 3 seat allocation result will now appear on the screen.
-Examine the results, download them, and make a copy for your files.

FPJ Shorts
Video: When Shikhar Dhawan Mocked Shane Watson For His Injury During India vs Australia 2013 ODI Series
Video: When Shikhar Dhawan Mocked Shane Watson For His Injury During India vs Australia 2013 ODI Series
TRAI's New Rules To Curb Spam: Could Block Text Messages From Banks & Financial Institutions
TRAI's New Rules To Curb Spam: Could Block Text Messages From Banks & Financial Institutions
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjoy Roy Spotted At Crime Scene On Intervening Night Of August 8-9
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjoy Roy Spotted At Crime Scene On Intervening Night Of August 8-9
Adbhut Trailer Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Fails To Impress As Detective In Horror Thriller, Storyline Seems Predictable & Weak
Adbhut Trailer Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Fails To Impress As Detective In Horror Thriller, Storyline Seems Predictable & Weak

Important Guidelines:

-Within the designated time limit, pay the required seat acceptance cost in order to validate your allocation. This fee is often non-refundable and must be paid online through the gateway.

-As per the counselling criteria of UPTAC, candidates who do not report to the designated institutions within the given timeframe will have their seats cancelled and will not receive a refund.

-Visit the specified institution to have documents verified. As requested by UPTAC, bring photocopies of all necessary original papers. The list often includes allotment letter, proof of identity, academic credentials, and other relevant documents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPTAC BTech Round 3 Seat Allotment 2024 Declared; Check Here

UPTAC BTech Round 3 Seat Allotment 2024 Declared; Check Here

SSC CGL 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Important Instructions Here

SSC CGL 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Important Instructions Here

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Declared; Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Declared; Check Details Here

GATE 2025 Registration To Now Begin From August 28; Check Full Schedule Here

GATE 2025 Registration To Now Begin From August 28; Check Full Schedule Here

IGNOU TEE 2024 Results Declared; Check Key Details Here

IGNOU TEE 2024 Results Declared; Check Key Details Here