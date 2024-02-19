UPSSSC Releases Admit Cards For 2504 Instructor Positions At upsssc.gov.in | UnSplash (Representative Image)

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Anudeshak Main Exam 2022 admit cards. Eligible applicants are able to access their UPSSSC Instructor Mains Admit Card 2024 by logging into the official website upsssc.gov.in using their registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code.

The primary examination is set for February 25th, commencing at 10:00 AM and concluding at 12 noon. This hiring effort seeks to occupy a combined total of 2504 open positions.

Candidates in the unreserved (UR) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories must pay Rs 200 for downloading the admit card. Those in the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) groups will need to remit Rs 80, while candidates with disabilities (PWD) are exempt from paying any fee.

Steps to Download the Admit Card:

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, locate and click on the "Instructor Mains Exam 2022 Admit Card" link

Input your login credentials correctly and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and download the admit card

It's advisable to take a printout of the admit card for future reference

The applicants must verify information like their name, parent's name, gender, position, roll number, photo, category, exam name, exam center name, center address, exam date and time, date of birth, signature, etc. on the UPSSSC Instructor admit card 2022.