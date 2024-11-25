UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Result 2024 Declared; Check Cutoff

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Result 2024 | Official Website

The results of the 2022 Mukhya Sevika (Head Servant) recruitment exam have been made public by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). On the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in, candidates can now view their results. The written exam was held on September 24, 2024.

This recruitment will result in appointments for a total of 2693 Head Servant (Mukhya Sevika) positions.

How to check?

-Go to the UPSSSC's official website at http://upsssc.gov.in.

-Find the "Important Announcements" section on the homepage.

-The third step is to find the link for the "Mukhya Sevika Result 2024."

-Click the link and input your login information, which usually consists of your date of birth, registration number, and any other codes that may have been given.

-Enter your information to view your outcome.

Read Also RSMSSB LDC Result 2024 To Be Out Today; Check Details Here

-Take a printout of the outcome for your records and future use.

8,337 candidates have been selected from among all of the applicants to move on to the interview and document verification phases of the hiring process.

Cutoff

The cutoff for this recruitment has been set at 52.4525 for the unreserved category, 52.4525 for scheduled caste, 46.7241 for scheduled tribe, 52.4525 for other backward class, and 52.4525 for economically weaker section. Candidates who meet the category-specific cutoff will be invited to take the eligibility/record test.