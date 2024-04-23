UPSC Topper Aditya Srivastava Shares Marksheet, Netizens Awestruck

Instagram

Aditya Srivastava from Lucknow has achieved the top rank in the Civil Services Examination conducted by the UPSC. This was his third attempt, and he secured All India Rank 1 after previously ranking 236th and joining the Indian Police Service. Currently, Aditya is training at the Sardar Vallabbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

He recently shared his marksheet on social media, which has left netizens awestruck.

Aditya scored well across all papers in the Mains examination and the personality test. In the essay paper (Paper I), he scored 117. His scores in General Studies Papers I, II, III, and IV were 104, 132, 95, and 143 respectively. Aditya chose electrical engineering as his optional subject and scored excellently with 148 and 160 marks in Paper I and Paper II.

In the personality test, Aditya achieved a perfect score of 200, bringing his total marks to an impressive 1099.

Aditya's academic journey started early. He excelled in school and later completed his B.Tech from IIT Kanpur. Before preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, Aditya gained experience working with various private sector companies.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted annually in three stages to recruit officers for prestigious services like the IAS, IPS, and IFS, among others. Aditya's achievement is a testament to his hard work and dedication, inspiring many aspiring civil servants.