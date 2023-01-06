e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC releases official exam calendar 2023; check dates here

UPSC releases official exam calendar 2023; check dates here

UPSC exam calendar 2023 gives out a complete list for exams for 2023-24. Students can access the entire calendar on the official website - upsc.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |
Follow us on

New Delhi: With the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) releasing its official exam calendar for 2023, dates of commencement of exams are out.

UPSC has provided the full details off all the recruitment and competitive Examination like CSE, ESE, Combined Geo-Scientist, IES/ISS, CISF AC(EXE), NDA, CDS, CAPF(AC), IFS and various other crucial exams to be Conducted in 2023.

UPSC exam calendar 2023 gives out a complete list for exams for 2023-24. Students can access the entire calendar on the official website - upsc.gov.in.

Here's the exam calendar, which is subject to change based on the circumstances:

UPSC 2023-23 exam calendar

Read Also
CTET 2022: CBSE board requests NTA, UPSC to look into clashing exam dates
article-image

These exams will be conducted by UPSC in 2023:

  • Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

  • Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023

  • Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023

  • Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

  • CBI (DSP) LDCE, 2023

  • CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2023

  • Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

  • N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2023

  • C.D.S. Examination (I), 2023

  • Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023

  • Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 through CS(P) Examination 2023

  • I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2023

  • Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023

  • Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023

  • Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

  • Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023

  • Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023

  • Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

  • N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2023

  • C.D.S. Examination (II), 2023

  • Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023

  • Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

  • Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023

  • S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE

  • Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UPSC releases official exam calendar 2023; check dates here

UPSC releases official exam calendar 2023; check dates here

Outflow of 28-30 billion dollars with Indians studying abroad as UGC pushes for foreign universities...

Outflow of 28-30 billion dollars with Indians studying abroad as UGC pushes for foreign universities...

In line with Centre's Vidyanjali Yojana, Southern Command of Indian Army to partner with 75 schools

In line with Centre's Vidyanjali Yojana, Southern Command of Indian Army to partner with 75 schools

Rajasthan: Till when will schools in Jaipur remain closed due to cold weather? Read details here

Rajasthan: Till when will schools in Jaipur remain closed due to cold weather? Read details here

New academic year in Maharashtra must start from August 1: Chandrakant Patil

New academic year in Maharashtra must start from August 1: Chandrakant Patil