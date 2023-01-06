UPSC releases official exam calendar 2023; check dates here

New Delhi: With the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) releasing its official exam calendar for 2023, dates of commencement of exams are out.
UPSC has provided the full details off all the recruitment and competitive Examination like CSE, ESE, Combined Geo-Scientist, IES/ISS, CISF AC(EXE), NDA, CDS, CAPF(AC), IFS and various other crucial exams to be Conducted in 2023.
UPSC exam calendar 2023 gives out a complete list for exams for 2023-24. Students can access the entire calendar on the official website - upsc.gov.in.
Here's the exam calendar, which is subject to change based on the circumstances:
UPSC 2023-23 exam calendar
These exams will be conducted by UPSC in 2023:
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023
Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
CBI (DSP) LDCE, 2023
CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2023
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2023
C.D.S. Examination (I), 2023
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023
Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 through CS(P) Examination 2023
I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2023
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023
Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2023
C.D.S. Examination (II), 2023
Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023
S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
