The CBSE board has issued notice for exam conducting bodies like NTA, UPSC, SSC, among others.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
CTET 2022: CBSE board requests NTA, UPSC to look into clashing exam dates | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative Photo)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has distributed an important notice for CBSE CTET Exam 2022. The notice is for exam conducting bodies like NTA, UPSC, SSC, among others.

According to the CBSE notice, the exam conducting bodies are requested to avoid conducting CTET exam dates from clashing with any other exam so as to prevent any sort of inconvenience for candidates.

The CBSE CTET examination will take place on some days from January 9 to January 30, and February 1 to February 7, 2023. The examination will be conducted for 20 languages in approximately 211 cities across the country.

The exam was previously held on December 28 and December 29, 2022 in two shifts.

