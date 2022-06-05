UPSC Prelims Today; Here Are Your Last Minute Guidelines

Today, on Sunday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will hold the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2022. (June 5, 2022). For lakhs of aspirants, the UPSC CSE Preliminary Exam 2022 will be held today. According to UPSC's official website, the examination will be held in two shifts, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Candidates for the civil services preliminary examination will take two 200-mark exams today, both of which are based on objective type questions.

The preliminary test is the first step in the UPSC Civil Services 2022 recruiting process. Candidates who take this test and pass it will be able to take the next step.

Here’s what you can carry:

In addition to the essential documents, UPSC Civil Services Prelims candidates must bring a black ball point pen, a mask, and sanitizer. They are also permitted and encouraged to bring a water bottle and an analogue watch. Any electronic gadgets, such as cell phones, Bluetooth headphones, smart watches, and calculators, are prohibited.

UPSC Prelims Cutoff 2021:

The UPSC has now issued the UPSC Prelims 2021 cut off. In 2021, the UPSC Prelims for General Studies Paper 1 required a minimum qualifying score of 87.54. The GS II is a qualifying exam in which students must get a minimum score of 33%. EWS had an 80.14 cutoff, OBC had an 84.85 cutoff, SC had a 75.41 cutoff, and so on.