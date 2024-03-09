UPSC Opens Applications For 323 Personal Assistant Positions In EPFO; Apply At upsc.gov.in |

The UPSC has commenced the application process for 323 Personal Assistant roles in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, which falls under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Individuals who meet the criteria and are interested can submit their applications online through the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The last date to submit applications is March 27, 2024, and the recruitment examination will take place on July 7, 2024. Applicants who belong to the UR/EWS category must be below 30 years old, while those from the OBC category must be below 33 years old. SC/ST applicants should be below 35 years old, and PwBD applicants should be below 40 years old. The minimum age requirement for all categories is 18 years.

Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree from an accredited University in order to qualify.

Candidates, with the exception of Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempt from payment, must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only.

The Test syllabus can be divided into several main topics, including English Language, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning & Computer Aptitude.

The duration of the test will be two hours. The test will consist of objective type questions with multiple options for answers. Wrong answers will be penalized. Each incorrect answer will result in a deduction of one-third of the marks allocated for that question. If a question is left unanswered, there will be no penalty.

