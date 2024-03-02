 UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: Apply Now at upsconline.nic.in
Apply now for UPSC Nursing Officer positions with 1930 vacancies at Employees State Insurance Corporation. Application deadline: March 27, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
File Photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the commencement of applications for Nursing Officer positions, aiming to fill 1930 vacancies within the Employees State Insurance Corporation under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. 

Important Dates:

Opening Date of Application: March 7, 2024

Closing Date of Application: March 27, 2024

Correction Window: March 28 to April 3, 2024

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of UPSC Online at upsconline.nic.in.

Locate and click on the 'UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024' link prominently displayed on the homepage.

You will be directed to a new page where you need to register yourself by providing the required information.

After successful registration, fill out the application form with accurate details.

Proceed to make the payment of the application fee through the provided payment gateway.

Verify all entered information and then submit the application.

Download a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

Additional Information:

Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official UPSC website for any updates or further details regarding the recruitment process.  The correction window will be open from March 28 to April 3, 2024, allowing applicants to rectify any errors in their submitted applications.

