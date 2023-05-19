 UPSC NDA, NA II Exam 2023 registration starts; know how to apply
UPSC NDA, NA II Exam 2023 registration starts; know how to apply

UPSC NDA, NA II Exam 2023: The last date to register for the exam is 6 June 2023, as per schedule.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
You must go through the schedule before applying for the UPSC exam. | Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission has officially begun the registration process for UPSC NDA & NA II exam 2023. Interested candidates who wish to apply for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) 2023 can complete the process via the official website - upsc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till June 6, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 395 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Direct link to apply here

Candidates who want to apply for the exam can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification available here.



After finishing the application process online, one must keep a close eye on the UPSC website for the latest announcements.

The application correction window is scheduled to open on 7 June and continue till 13 June. Candidates can make edits to their registration forms within the mentioned dates.

Read Also
UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Manipur students can change exam city centre
article-image

