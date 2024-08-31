UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More Exam Day Guidelines Here

Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) and Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2024, on September 1. This exam aims to recruit candidates for vacancies in the Army, Navy, and Air Force sectors of the NDA, as well as the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

UPSC has released the admit card for NDA, NA 2 exam 2024 and CDS on its official websites, upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in.

It is advised to download the UPSC NDA admit card and CDS admit card to avoid last minute hassle.

Key Instructions

- Print out your admit card, as no paper admit cards will be issued.

- Bring your e-admit card, photo ID card, and black ballpoint pen to the exam venue.

- Arrive at least 30 minutes before each session.

- Ensure accurate encoding and filling in of details on the OMR answer sheet. Only black ballpoint pens are allowed for writing and marking answers on the OMR sheet (Answer Sheet) Any other color is prohibited, and the use of pencils or ink pens is not permitted

- Mobile phones, electronic devices, and storage media are strictly prohibited.

The official notification reads: "The use of any mobile phone (even in switched-off mode), pager, or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drives, smartwatches, cameras, Bluetooth devices, or any other equipment or related accessories, either in working or switched-off mode, capable of being used as a communication device during the examination is strictly prohibited. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action, including a ban from future examinations."