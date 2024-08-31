 UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More Exam Day Guidelines Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More Exam Day Guidelines Here

UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More Exam Day Guidelines Here

Candidates must print their admit cards and bring them to the exam venue along with a photo ID and black ballpoint pen. Mobile phones and electronic devices are strictly prohibited. Failure to comply may result in disciplinary action.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) and Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2024, on September 1. This exam aims to recruit candidates for vacancies in the Army, Navy, and Air Force sectors of the NDA, as well as the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

UPSC has released the admit card for NDA, NA 2  exam 2024 and CDS on its official websites, upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in.

It is advised to download the UPSC NDA admit card and CDS admit card to avoid last minute hassle. 

Key Instructions

FPJ Shorts
UPI Circle Delegate Payment: Everything You Need To Know From Features To Setup
UPI Circle Delegate Payment: Everything You Need To Know From Features To Setup
Who Is Vishak Nair? Know About Actor Playing Sanjay Gandhi In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency
Who Is Vishak Nair? Know About Actor Playing Sanjay Gandhi In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency
Varanasi: 2 Girls Abuse, Slap Bullet Rider For Allegedly Eve-Teasing Them; Video Viral
Varanasi: 2 Girls Abuse, Slap Bullet Rider For Allegedly Eve-Teasing Them; Video Viral
Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat Buys Swanky Range Rover Worth ₹87 Lakh, Says 'Going To Unfold An Era'
Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat Buys Swanky Range Rover Worth ₹87 Lakh, Says 'Going To Unfold An Era'

- Print out your admit card, as no paper admit cards will be issued.

- Bring your e-admit card, photo ID card, and black ballpoint pen to the exam venue.

- Arrive at least 30 minutes before each session.

- Ensure accurate encoding and filling in of details on the OMR answer sheet. Only black ballpoint pens are allowed for writing and marking answers on the OMR sheet (Answer Sheet) Any other color is prohibited, and the use of pencils or ink pens is not permitted

- Mobile phones, electronic devices, and storage media are strictly prohibited.

Read Also
'UPSC Has No Power To Disqualify Me': Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Challenges Decision In Court, Says...
article-image

The official notification reads: "The use of any mobile phone (even in switched-off mode), pager, or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drives, smartwatches, cameras, Bluetooth devices, or any other equipment or related accessories, either in working or switched-off mode, capable of being used as a communication device during the examination is strictly prohibited. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action, including a ban from future examinations."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More...

UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More...

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Administrative Officer Of Ghatkopar College For Demanding...

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Administrative Officer Of Ghatkopar College For Demanding...

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Dates For Physical...

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Dates For Physical...

NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Out At This Time, Check Details Here

NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Out At This Time, Check Details Here

Delhi University Appoints Satyapal Singh As Chief Election Officer For Students' Union 2024-25 Polls

Delhi University Appoints Satyapal Singh As Chief Election Officer For Students' Union 2024-25 Polls