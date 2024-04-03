 UPSC NDA 2 Final Result 2023 Declared At upsc.gov.in
UPSC candidates can check their UPSC final NDA 2 result 2023 on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has declared the National Defence Academy, (NDA 2) final result 2023. UPSC candidates who appeared for the exams can check their UPSC final NDA 2 result 2023 on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

According to the official website, total of 699 candidates have been shortlisted for admission to the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy for the 152nd Course and the Naval Academy for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

How to download the UPSC NDA 2 final result?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Go to the what's new section.

Click on the link that reads" Final Result- National Defence Academy 2"

NDA 2 final result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Check your roll number.

Download and save a copy for future use.

For more update, aspiring candidates are advised in regularly checking the official website.

