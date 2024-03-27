PM's Advisor’s Statement On UPSC Exams Sparks Debate

Sanjeev Sanyal | File

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, stirred a debate among young Indians with his statement on those preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. According to Sanyal, many young people in the country are wasting their youth to prepare for UPSC exams, but only a few of them actually succeed.

Sanyal supports the idea of guiding young individuals towards different career options, as he believes that India will benefit more from different interests. He also suggests that only those who genuinely have an interest in administrative responsibilities should take the UPSC exams.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal (FPJ) UPSC aspirants shared their perspectives on Sanyal's comments.

Anuj Rawool, a Mumbai-based UPSC aspirant, emphasised the unpredictability that often comes with the journey of preparing for administrative exams. He pointed out that many aspirants are unsure about their career aspirations beyond obtaining a government job.

“(An) actual administrator is within the permanent category. Around, 70-80% of candidates have no idea what they want to do when they first apply. When they go for training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration or Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Academy for Civil Services, they are on probation and are taught what they need to do. That is when they understand the difficulty. Issues then develop as stress levels rise. Few candidates leave their jobs even after being cleared. Few people earn a little bit of money and then leave the job,” Rawool told the FPJ.

Echoing similar sentiments, Vaijinath Devkate, a student who is preparing for the UPSC exams and in his third year of graduation from RA Podar College Of Commerce & Economics, agreed with Sanyal's observations. Devkate stressed the importance of having alternative plans and a variety of skills, understanding the competitive nature of UPSC exams and the likelihood of needing multiple attempts to succeed.

“I don't think this statement will discourage anyone. Because you are registering for these kinds of tests. You must have a firm belief in your ability to pass this exam and give your all. If, after two to three attempts, I am unable to pass. I'll resign and look for another choice. I agree with his perspective since most people are so focused on power, money, and position that they forget about other things,” Devkate told the FPJ.

While both aspirants agree with Sanyal's remarks, they also stressed the importance of self-assurance and determination when preparing for the UPSC exams. Devkate emphasised the importance of aspirants having faith in their capabilities and being prepared for unseen circumstances.