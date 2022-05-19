UPSC NDA 2 2022 applications begin at upsc.gov.in, know how to apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam 2 2022 on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can submit their applications at upsconline.nic.in. The commission has 400 seat vacancies.Candidates can apply till June 7.

Application Fee: Rs. 100/-

No Fee for SC/ST candidates/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs



Here is how to apply

Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in Select the NDA or CDS online application link Register and begin the application process. Submit your application online. Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 05:57 PM IST