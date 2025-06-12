UPSC Mains 2025 DAF-I Details: 14,161 Candidates Eligible; Here's How To Apply

UPSC Mains 2025 DAF-I Form | Image: Canva

UPSC Mains 2025 Exam: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 results, and the result PDF is now posted on its official website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

A total of 14,161 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of the examination process — the Mains exam expected on August 22, 2025. These candidates were selected from approximately 10 lakh aspirants who appeared for the Prelims this year.

The Civil Services Examination 2025 is being held to recruit 979 vacancies in various administrative services.

Selected candidates now need to fill out the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) in order to be considered for the Mains. The Commission will soon release the DAF-I form on its official website.

In order to access and file the DAF-I, the candidates have to log in through the One Time Registration (OTR) portal on the UPSC website. After logging in, the candidates need to fill in the required details, upload a scanned copy of the mandatory documents and file the form within the deadline.

Candidates must note that only those applicants who complete DAF-I successfully shall be allowed to sit for the Mains examination. Failure to do so will lead to cancellation of candidature.

UPSC Mains will be held in a written form, and conducted on various subjects through multiple descriptive papers. It examines analytical skill, depth of knowledge, and clear written expression.

UPSC Main Exam 2025: Here's How To Fill DAF I

Step 1: Go to the official website-- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link OTR on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Now, candidates will have to fill out the DAF form and click on the submit button

Note: Download the DAF I form confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.