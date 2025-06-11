 UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here
UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 results on its official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 results on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Over ten lakh students took the exam in two shifts on May 26, 2025. The tests were held on May 26, 2025, this year.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Once on the homepage, click on 'Civil Services (Prelims) Examination 2025 results'.

Step 3: By clicking the link, candidates will gain access to a PDF file.

Step 4: After accessing the pdf file, candidates can see if their roll number is on the list.

Direct link for press release

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: Recruitment drive

This recruiting drive intends to fill 979 posts across multiple public service departments. The preliminary test, performed on May 25, 2025, drew approximately ten lakh participants.

What's next?

Applicants who pass the preliminary exam must submit the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I), which will be accessible shortly after the results are released. To advance to the Mains level, the DAF-I requires detailed information about the applicant's education, service preferences, and personal past.

UPSC has commenced accepting registrations for the CDS II and NDA/NA II examinations in 2025. Interested applicants should apply by June 17 to upsconline.nic.in, with tests scheduled for September 14.

