UPSC Mains 2024 Exam Today: Don't Forget To Carry THESE Things; Full Checklist Here!

UPSC Mains 2024 Exam: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to commence the civil services main exam 2024 today, September 20, 2024.

The candidates appearing for the exam need to compulsorily carry a list of things along with them to the exam hall. Below is a list for reference.

Candidates MUST Carry The Below Items

Exam-related documents (Admit card, ID Card etc)

PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming scribe/ extra-time as per provisions of the RPwD Act, 2016.

Blue Ball Point Pen

Transparent Bottle

Candidates MUST bring to the test centre the following documents:

Printed copy of the hall ticket with a barcode or QR code.

A copy of the test center's Permanent or Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration, must be kept on file

Any of the government-issued picture IDs listed below (must be original, valid, and non-expiring)

PAN Card

Driver's License

Voter Identity

The passport (optional)

Aadhaar Card – Including Photo



Applicants must provide as many of the above-mentioned picture IDs as they can; the application form has more information on them. You will be given these IDs. Without a proper ID, applicants will not be allowed to enter the exam location.

About 8 lakh candidates are set to take the UPSC CSE 2024 mains exam. The exam is set to take place across five days on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29. The first exam, the Paper 1 Essay, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12 p.m. Make sure you get to the exam room at least half an hour before it begins. The morning shift exam entrance gates will close at 8.30 am. After this time, candidates won't be able to enter the exam room.