UPSC IAS 2023: DAF 1 Application Process Begins; Apply By July 19

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the Detailed Application Form (DAF) 1 for the Civil Services Mains Exam 2023. Candidates can submit it through the link provided on upsc.gov.in.

The commission announced CSE Prelims results on June 12 and those who have qualified for Mains have to fill the form by July 19.

“In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all candidates declared qualified in the said examination have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023, which has been made available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission from 10/07/2023 to 19/07/2023 till 6:00 P.M. All the candidates are required to fill up the DAF-I ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023,” the UPSC notice reads.

Admit cards and time table for CSE Mains exam will be uploaded on the UPSC website three to four weeks before the examination, it added.

"Changes, if any, in the postal address or email address or mobile number after submission of the DAF-I may be communicated to the Commission at once," the notice reads.

UPSC CSE Mains 2023 DAF 1 direct link

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Step 2: Click on the link for UPSC CSE 2023 DAF.

Step 3: Click on the exam name and register yourself.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details and upload the required documents to complete the application form.

Step 5: Proceed to pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the application form and save it for future reference.