UPSC ESE 2024 Preliminary Exam Schedule Released, Full Notice Here

UPSC ESE 2024 Preliminary Exam Schedule Released

The UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2024 (Preliminary) exam schedule was released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC ESE 2024 exam is scheduled for Sunday, February 18, 2024, according to the notice.

For the convenience of candidates who have been accepted, the Commission will post the e-Admit Card on its website. Candidates who have been accepted are urged to download and print their e-Admit Card as soon as it becomes accessible on the website. The e-Admit Card needs to be kept safe until the Engineering Services Examination, 2024 final results are announced. There won't be a paper admit card provided for this exam.

The comprehensive exam schedule is available to candidates on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Direct link to view the notice

How to check the schedule for UPSC ESE 2024?

Go to upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website.

Look for and choose the section labeled "Notice: Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024."

The notification will be accessible through a new page that loads.

Save the notification to your device for future use.



It is recommended that candidates use the Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep) to submit any representations they may have to the Commission between February 19 and 25, 2024, at 6:00 PM, about the questions asked in the UPSC ESE 2024 Examination question papers. It is important to remember that the Commission will not take into consideration any representations made after February 25, 2024, in any other method.

Exam Schedule

The preliminary examination for the UPSC ESE 2024 is planned to be held in two sessions: an afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and a morning session from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. It is important for candidates to be aware that the examination venue will close thirty minutes prior to the commencement of each exam session. No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination location after the closing of entries.