UPSC ESE 2023: Registration process closes today at upsc.gov.in

On October 4, the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, will close the application process for UPSC Engineering Services 2023. Candidates can apply online at the official website - upsconline.nic.in.

From October 12 to October 18, until 6 p.m., candidates have the option to withdraw their online applications.

The application fee for UPSC ESE 2023 is Rs. 200 for all candidates. Female candidates, students that fall under the SC/ST category, and people with disabilities are exempt from paying the application fee.

To Apply for UPSC ESE 2023:

Go to UPSC's official websites - upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the link that says "New Registration."

Log in and navigate to the ESE Prelims 2023 application link.

Complete the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and complete the application form.

Make payment for the application fee.

Download the completed form and print it for future reference.

Three weeks before the start of the Examination, eligible candidates will receive an e-Admission Certificate.