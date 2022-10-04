e-Paper Get App
UPSC ESE 2023: Registration process closes today at upsc.gov.in

The application fee for UPSC ESE 2023 is Rs. 200 for all candidates

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
On October 4, the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, will close the application process for UPSC Engineering Services 2023. Candidates can apply online at the official website - upsconline.nic.in.

From October 12 to October 18, until 6 p.m., candidates have the option to withdraw their online applications.

The application fee for UPSC ESE 2023 is Rs. 200 for all candidates. Female candidates, students that fall under the SC/ST category, and people with disabilities are exempt from paying the application fee.

article-image

To Apply for UPSC ESE 2023:

  • Go to UPSC's official websites - upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click the link that says "New Registration."

  • Log in and navigate to the ESE Prelims 2023 application link.

  • Complete the application form.

  • Upload the necessary documents and complete the application form.

  • Make payment for the application fee.

  • Download the completed form and print it for future reference.

Three weeks before the start of the Examination, eligible candidates will receive an e-Admission Certificate.

