UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Exam 2022 timetable out, here's what you need to know

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Exam 2022 timetable has been released on its official website, and the link for the same is upsc.gov.in. As per the schedule, the UPSC ESE Main 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 26.

The candidates can download their e-admit cards from the commission's website around 3 weeks before the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2022 begins.

According to the UPSC ESE Main 2022 timetable, the examination will be held in two shifts.

First shift - From 9 am to 12 pm

Second shift - From 2 pm to 5 pm.

ALSO READ CUET 2022 application can be corrected tomorrow onwards at cuet.samarth.ac.in

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 04:58 PM IST