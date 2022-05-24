CUET 2022 application can be corrected tomorrow onwards at cuet.samarth.ac.in

As announced by the National Testing Agency, the Application Form Correction window for COMMON UNIVERSITY ENTRANCE TEST (CUET) 2022 will go on from 25 May 2022 to 30 May 2022.

During this time the candidates may go through their applications to modify/rectify their CUET form. In case there is a correction, the applicants are not required to make additional payment(wherever applicable) either through net banking/credit card/debit card/UPI/Paytm for CUET form correction.

Candidates can log into their existing application and make the necessary changes. These changes need to be substantiated by valid documents wherever necessary. The applicants can do so with their registration number and password.

More information can be found at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/

The CUET exam will be conducted in two slots in the first and second week of July by the NTA.

The candidates cannot make a change in their application forms under the following fields:

First and last name

Mother’s and Father’s name

Category

Nationality

Email address and phone number

Date of birth

Aadhar Card number

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:39 PM IST