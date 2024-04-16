UPSC CSE Result 2023:

Ayan Jain | Special Arrangement

Third time’s a charm for IPS Officer Ayan Jain, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 16 in the Union Public Service Commission results that were announced today on April 16. Jain is a native of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and completed his graduation in electrical engineering from IIT Delhi in the year 2021.

Jain secured AIR 87 last year and became an IPS Officer, this year however, he cleared the exam securing AIR 16.

“The only different thing that I did during my third attempt was learning from my mistakes and revising a bit more,” said Jain. He further added, “having already cleared the exams once, I had a lot more confidence in myself. The pressure was also relatively less.”

Speaking about his preparation journey he said he took various mock interviews and main coaching. “Unacademy definitely helped me clear the exams as I took various mock interviews from them,” Jain added.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), among other central government services, are among the 1,105 jobs that the UPSC is hoping to fill.

The UPSC Mains test was administered last September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24. The UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2023 was held on May 28.

The personality test interviews took place in January and April of 2024.