UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Admit Card Released At upsconline.gov.in; Exam Scheduled For May 24 | File Pic

UPSC CSE 2026 Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit cards for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2026. The UPSC prelims 2026 admit cards have been released around 7:30 pm on May 15, 2026 (Friday). Candidates who had registered for Prelims exam and are eligible can now check and download their Prelims admit cards from the official UPSC websites, i.e. upsc.gov.in, upsconline.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

To download UPSC admit cards, applicants will have to key in their registration number and roll number to log in.

UPSC CSE 2026 Admit Card: Websites to check UPSC Prelims admit card:

upsc.gov.in

upsconline.gov.in

upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CSE 2026 Admit Card: Exam dates

This time, UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026 (Sunday).

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UPSC CSE 2026 Admit Card: How to Download Hall Tickets

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the UPSC Prelims admit card link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your details like the roll number or registration ID and and Date of Birth.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the admit card for future reference.

UPSC CSE 2026 Admit Card: details mentioned on e-admit card

Candidates will have to check the following details on their admit cards, including their name, father’s name, exam date and time, roll number, registration number, photograph, and signature.

Applicants should ensure that all the details mentioned on the admit cards are correct and there are no factual errors or spelling mistakes. If there are any mistakes, candidates should immediately flag the errors to the Commission and get them corrected.