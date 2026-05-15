CBSE Issues Clarification On On-Screen Marking System After Class 12 Result Discussions | File Pic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification on Friday, May 15, regarding its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system following discussions on social media after the declaration of the Class 12 board examination results. Several students and parents had raised concerns online, particularly about marks awarded in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics.

In its statement, the Board said that the OSM system was introduced to make the evaluation process more transparent, fair, and consistent across regions and subjects. According to CBSE, the system ensures stepwise marking a long-standing feature of the Board’s assessment process, while also helping maintain uniformity in checking answer scripts.

CBSE’s Commitment to Fair, Transparent and Equitable Evaluation



It has been observed that following the declaration of the CBSE Class XII results, several posts have appeared on social media regarding the assessment under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, particularly in… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 15, 2026

The Board clarified that the evaluation mechanism has been designed to reduce inconsistencies and improve objectivity in awarding marks. It added that the system follows a structured process aimed at ensuring equal treatment of answer sheets during assessment.

Students can apply for re-evaluation

CBSE also reiterated that students who are dissatisfied with their marks will once again be given the opportunity to seek re-evaluation this year. Students can apply to obtain copies of their evaluated answer books and, if they notice any discrepancy, they may request corrective action through the procedure prescribed by the Board.

The Board emphasised that these measures reflect its commitment to transparency and fairness in the examination process.

CBSE reaffirms commitment to fair assessment

Amid the ongoing conversations online, CBSE stated that it remains committed to maintaining a “fair, just, consistent and equitable assessment system.” The Board further said that its evaluation practices are based on robust and transparent mechanisms intended to uphold the integrity of the examination process.

The clarification comes at a time when many students have been discussing variations in marks and evaluation patterns on social media platforms following the announcement of the Class 12 results.