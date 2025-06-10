 UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result To Be Declared Soon At upsc.gov.in; Check Cut-Off Trends From Previous Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result To Be Declared Soon At upsc.gov.in; Check Cut-Off Trends From Previous Years

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result To Be Declared Soon At upsc.gov.in; Check Cut-Off Trends From Previous Years

UPSC Prelims 2025 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (USPC) is expected to announce the UPSC Prelims Result 2025 anytime soon at upsc.gov.in.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result | Official Website

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (USPC) is expected to announce the UPSC Prelims Result 2025 anytime soon. However, the exact date and time are yet to be announced by the commission. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the UPSC Civil Services Prelims CSE Result 2025 at upsc.gov.in.

With the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) expected to announce the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 results shortly, candidates are advised to stay alert and well-prepared for the next steps in the process.

The roll numbers and names of the qualified candidates for the next round will be published in the form of a PDF. It must be noted that the detailed mark sheets of all the candidates would be released only after the final result.

With the journey of the aspirants moving ahead to the August scheduled Mains examination, candidates clearing the prelims should now start gathering the important documents for the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I). These are:

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt

- Educational qualification proof

- Government photo ID

- Domicile certificate (in case of eligibility)

- Reservation category certificates (in case of eligibility)

Getting all these documents ready in advance will ensure that the application does not go wrong with any issues at the last moment.

Civil Services Examination is rigorous, year-long selection process, divided into Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Now that the prelims is over, all selected candidates have to get on to Mains and prepare tactically for the rigors of the process.

Read Also
Odisha Higher Education Department & IGNOU Sign MoU To Offer Courses In Odia Language
article-image

UPSC Prelims Previous Year Cut-Offs (Category-wise)

2024:

General: 87.98

OBC: 87.28

SC: 79.03

ST: 74.23

EWS: 85.92

2023:

General: 75.41

OBC: 74.75

SC: 59.25

ST: 47.82

EWS: 68.02

2022:

General: 88.22

OBC: 87.54

SC: 74.08

ST: 69.35

EWS: 82.83

2021:

General: 87.54

OBC: 84.85

SC: 75.41

ST: 70.71

EWS: 80.14

2020:

General: 92.51

OBC: 89.12

SC: 74.84

ST: 68.71

EWS: 77.55

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing...

Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing...

Maharashtra Allows Minority Institutions To Surrender Quota Seats After Round One Of FYJC Admissions

Maharashtra Allows Minority Institutions To Surrender Quota Seats After Round One Of FYJC Admissions

8 Habits to Boost Productivity at Work

8 Habits to Boost Productivity at Work

OJEE Results 2025 OUT At ojee.nic.in; Direct Link Here

OJEE Results 2025 OUT At ojee.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Delhi Cabinet Approves New School Education Bill To Regulate Private School Fees

Delhi Cabinet Approves New School Education Bill To Regulate Private School Fees