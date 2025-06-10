UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result To Be Declared Soon At upsc.gov.in; Check Cut-Off Trends From Previous Years

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result | Official Website

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (USPC) is expected to announce the UPSC Prelims Result 2025 anytime soon. However, the exact date and time are yet to be announced by the commission. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the UPSC Civil Services Prelims CSE Result 2025 at upsc.gov.in.

With the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) expected to announce the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 results shortly, candidates are advised to stay alert and well-prepared for the next steps in the process.

The roll numbers and names of the qualified candidates for the next round will be published in the form of a PDF. It must be noted that the detailed mark sheets of all the candidates would be released only after the final result.

With the journey of the aspirants moving ahead to the August scheduled Mains examination, candidates clearing the prelims should now start gathering the important documents for the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I). These are:

- Educational qualification proof

- Government photo ID

- Domicile certificate (in case of eligibility)

- Reservation category certificates (in case of eligibility)

Getting all these documents ready in advance will ensure that the application does not go wrong with any issues at the last moment.

Civil Services Examination is rigorous, year-long selection process, divided into Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Now that the prelims is over, all selected candidates have to get on to Mains and prepare tactically for the rigors of the process.

UPSC Prelims Previous Year Cut-Offs (Category-wise)

2024:

General: 87.98

OBC: 87.28

SC: 79.03

ST: 74.23

EWS: 85.92

2023:

General: 75.41

OBC: 74.75

SC: 59.25

ST: 47.82

EWS: 68.02

2022:

General: 88.22

OBC: 87.54

SC: 74.08

ST: 69.35

EWS: 82.83

2021:

General: 87.54

OBC: 84.85

SC: 75.41

ST: 70.71

EWS: 80.14

2020:

General: 92.51

OBC: 89.12

SC: 74.84

ST: 68.71

EWS: 77.55