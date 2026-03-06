UPSC CSE 2025 Results: 5 Candidates From Maharashtra Among Top 100

UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025 | Image: Canva

New Delhi: The final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) were declared on Friday. Five candidates from Maharashtra are among the top 100 candidates in the results.

Rishikesh Alase secured the 61st rank, Akash Trivedi secured the 73rd rank, Gaurav Chopra secured the 83rd rank, Sayali Pagar secured the 87th rank, and Diksha Patkar secured the 88th rank.

A total of 958 candidates from across the country have been successful in the Civil Services Examination 2025 conducted by the UPSC. This includes more than 60 candidates from Maharashtra.

UPSC CSE 2025: AIR 1 to AIR 10 List

AIR 1: Anuj Agnihotri AIR

2: Rajeshwari Suve M

AIR 3: Akansh Dhull

AIR 4: Raghav Jhunjhunwala

AIR 5: Ishan Bhatnagar

AIR 6: Zinnia Aurora

AIR 7: A R Rajah Mohaideen

AIR 8: Pakshal Secretry

AIR 9: Astha Jain

AIR 10: Ujjwal Priyank

UPSC CSE 2025: Category-Wise Distribution of Recommended Candidates

The 958 candidates recommended for appointment through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 are distributed across different categories as follows:

General Category: 317 candidates

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 104 candidates

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 306 candidates

Scheduled Castes (SC): 158 candidates

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 73 candidates

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) Category

Candidates under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category are also included in the final results:

PwBD-1: 10 candidates

PwBD-2: 14 candidates

PwBD-3: 9 candidates

PwBD-5: 9 candidates

Note: According to the commission, the category claims of candidates recommended under EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwBD are subject to verification by the concerned authorities.