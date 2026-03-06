UPSC CSE 2025 Results: 5 Candidates From Maharashtra Among Top 100

New Delhi: The final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) were declared on Friday. Five candidates from Maharashtra are among the top 100 candidates in the results.
Rishikesh Alase secured the 61st rank, Akash Trivedi secured the 73rd rank, Gaurav Chopra secured the 83rd rank, Sayali Pagar secured the 87th rank, and Diksha Patkar secured the 88th rank.
A total of 958 candidates from across the country have been successful in the Civil Services Examination 2025 conducted by the UPSC. This includes more than 60 candidates from Maharashtra.
UPSC CSE 2025: AIR 1 to AIR 10 List
AIR 1: Anuj Agnihotri AIR
2: Rajeshwari Suve M
AIR 3: Akansh Dhull
AIR 4: Raghav Jhunjhunwala
AIR 5: Ishan Bhatnagar
AIR 6: Zinnia Aurora
AIR 7: A R Rajah Mohaideen
AIR 8: Pakshal Secretry
AIR 9: Astha Jain
AIR 10: Ujjwal Priyank
UPSC CSE 2025: Category-Wise Distribution of Recommended Candidates
The 958 candidates recommended for appointment through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 are distributed across different categories as follows:
General Category: 317 candidates
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 104 candidates
Other Backward Classes (OBC): 306 candidates
Scheduled Castes (SC): 158 candidates
Scheduled Tribes (ST): 73 candidates
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) Category
Candidates under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category are also included in the final results:
PwBD-1: 10 candidates
PwBD-2: 14 candidates
PwBD-3: 9 candidates
PwBD-5: 9 candidates
Note: According to the commission, the category claims of candidates recommended under EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwBD are subject to verification by the concerned authorities.