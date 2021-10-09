e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra arrives at Crime Branch office Mumbai cruise ship raid case: NCB raids film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's residence, office
Advertisement

Education

Updated on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 06:11 PM IST

UPSC CSE 2021: Ahead of prelims, 25-year-old aspirant commits suicide in Delhi

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

A 25-year-old UPSC aspirant allegedly died by suicide in central Delhi's Rajender Nagar, police said on Saturday. The UPSC Prelims 2021 is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Akansha Mishra hailed from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh. She shifted to Delhi in June 2021 and was preparing for competitive exams here, they said.

According to police, she was residing at a rented accommodation here in Old Rajender Nagar since October 2.

On Friday, she was last seen at 11:00 AM in the morning by her flat mate. She was later found hanging from the ceiling fan, a senior police officer said.

The incident was reported around 11.50 pm. No suicide note was found at the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said. The door of the house was found locked from inside, the officer said.

Prima facie, there were no other external injuries on her body except the ligature marks on her neck and the spot was also inspected by the crime team, she said.

Chauhan said inquest proceedings have been initiated. The body has been preserved for 72 hours at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Her parents were also immediately informed after her death, police said.

ALSO READ

October 10 – the big day for UPSC aspirants; here are all the guidelines to be followed

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 06:08 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal